UAlbany men’s, women’s hoops return to practice

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — At around 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball got the all-clear to resume practice and they didn’t waste any time taking the floor.

The women got on the floor right away working on conditioning and non-contact drills to get themselves ready to ramp back up to full contact over the next week with their re-acclimation period. The men took the floor shortly after that, at around 8:30 P.M.

Both squads have been sidelined for the past two weeks because of a university-wide spike in COVID-19 cases, this coming after only five full contact practices as a team. With about half of the men’s and women’s teams made up of newcomers, there is a lot of work to do to get both teams back and ready for games.

“The number one priority to start is just getting them conditioned because I think if we played right now, the ball would be loose and we would be staring at it, not on purpose, and the other team would be jumping on it because I think their reaction time and our conditioning and our ability to react to the ball is going to be slower right now,” women’s head coach Colleen Mullen said.

Mullen’s team is set to tip off against Hofstra two weeks from today.