Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — Six members of the University at Albany men’s lacrosse program earned 2022 America East All-Conference accolades, the conference announced Wednesday. UAlbany landed four Second Team representatives and two All-Rookie selections.



Making the second team was Graydon Hogg , Corey Yunker , Regan Endres , and Jake Piseno . Amos Whitcomb and Thomas Decker earned All-Rookie honors.



Hogg, a junior attack/midfield from Oshawa, Ontario, leads UAlbany in scoring this year with 23 goals and 12 assists for a total of 35 points. Hogg has also won 20 ground balls and caused five turnovers



Yunker, a senior attack from Churchville-Chili, N.Y., ranks second on the team with 22 goals and 30 total points, while adding eight assists. Yunker missed the first three games of the season with an injury, but didn’t miss a beat offensively to finish the regular-season leading the team in per-game scoring.



Endres, a faceoff specialist from Victor, N.Y., has won 127 faceoff opportunities this season at a rate of .518. He ranks sixth in the conference in faceoff winning percentage, and fifth in faceoffs won. Endres has also won 64 ground balls, sixth most in the America East. Over the final three games of the regular season, Endres increased his faceoff percentage to .570.



Piseno, a long-stick midfielder from Liverpool, N.Y., ranks second in the America East in caused turnovers per game, winning an extra 1.71 possessions per game for the Great Danes. He also ranks third in the America East with 71 ground balls, ranking fifth in the conference on a per-game rate.



Whitcomb, a freshman attack from Salamanca, N.Y., ranks third on the team with 17 goals scored, while adding nine assists for 26 total points. Whitcomb was named America East Rookie of the Week three times during the regular season.



Decker, a freshman midfielder from North Massapequa, N.Y., appeared in all 14 games and made two starts. She scored eight goals with six assists for a total of 16 points. Decker had a breakthrough game against Syracuse, three goals with one assist, earning America East All-Rookie honors for his performance against the Orange.



UAlbany opens the 2022 America East Tournament against top-seed Vermont in the semifinal round on Thursday, May 5.