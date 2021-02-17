UAlbany men’s lacrosse undecided on goalkeeper

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse has to wait a little longer for the first game of 2021.

Sunday’s opener at Lehigh has been cancelled due to a lack of of available players and limited practice time. For head coach Scott Marr, the delayed start gives him more time to make a decision on his guy in net.

The Great Danes haven’t determined a starting goalie for the season yet, but have a pair of good veteran options in Utah grad transfer Liam Donnelly and senior Will Ramos. Coach Marr said he has no problem rolling with a two goalie system.

“There are times I have gone with a two goalie system before,” Marr said. “Kind of going back and forth on that. Will and Liam both bring really good athleticism, really good energy to the defense.”

“They bring good leadership and good athleticism to the position which is nice,” Marr added.

Coach Marr said UAlbany is finalizing a game with Colgate Saturday, Feb. 27 to open the season.