UAlbany men’s lacrosse regular season finale vs. Hartford canceled

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The only way the UAlbany men’s lacrosse seniors will play another game at home is if the Great Danes host the America East Tournament, and their chances of that took a hit Tuesday.

Their regular season finale against Hartford was canceled due to COVID issues within the Hawks program. That means UAlbany can only secure the top spot with a win Wednesday coupled with losses from UMBC and Stony Brook.

UAlbany’s rematch against Vermont carries even more weight now, and head coach Scott Marr isn’t pleased with the distraction.

“I’m disappointed that they put this out before our game tomorrow so now my players know and I have to answer all these questions,” Marr said. “I’d rather they would have held that off until at least Thursday.”

Adding to the disappointment, UAlbany was also planning to honor its seniors on Saturday.

