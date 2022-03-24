Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 1-5 is an unusual place for UAlbany men’s lacrosse. It hasn’t been the start the Great Danes envisioned before the season, but a tough schedule can be partially to blame.

The turnover this team has faced on the offensive side of the field doesn’t help either, but they have a shot at changing the narrative around this squad starting this weekend at home against Stony Brook. In the meantime they’ve been preaching patience.

“I think it’s just staying positive right,” junior attack Graydon Hogg said. “Obviously right now one and five, we had a good one against Siena, we’ve been doing some really great things so I think it’s just staying positive and like you said staying patient. We got a lot of new guys.”

“We’re aware there’s some young guys who have to fill some roles they never have before so it will take some time but we just keep working and it’ll figure itself out,” senior attack Corey Yunker said.

“Once it clicks in for us we’re going to be in a good spot,” head coach Scott Marr said. “I feel like we’re really close. We’re playing well at times this season we just need to string more of that time together.”

Once really everybody starts to get it, I think again defensively I think we made some changes that are really going to help us this week,” Marr said.

“If that can click in for us and we can hold our goals against down to a lower number I think we’re starting to get great transition from our defense to offense and again just capitalizing on those opportunities,” Marr said.

The rival Seawolves sit at 5-3 and visit Casey Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m.