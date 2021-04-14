UAlbany men’s lacrosse game at Vermont postponed

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes will have to wait to get revenge on Vermont.

UAlbany’s men’s lacrosse game Friday has been postponed due to the Catamounts entering COVID protocol. Head coach Scott Marr made the announcement during his media availability with reporters this afternoon.

Vermont handed the Great Danes their first loss of the season back on March 13th. The target date to reschedule the game is April 28. Coach Marr said it’s a reminder to stay vigilant.

“This being the first hiccup you know it’s certainly disappointing but we certainly know and it’s good reminder to our guys that we have to stay in our bubble,” Marr said.

“Control what we can control for our team and making sure that we’re wearing our masks and making sure that we’re not going out or stuff like that and just laying low still and making sure that we’re staying healthy,” Marr added.

Coach Marr said about 93 percent of his team has already had COVID. The Danes will have an intrasquad scrimmage Friday in place of the game before a team golf trip Saturday.