UAlbany men’s lacrosse falls to Vermont 16-14

Burlington, V.T. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s late rally falls short in the Great Danes’ regular season finale at Vermont, 16-14.



Key Stats

Corey Yunker scored four goals

Kyle Casey scored twice and recorded two assists

Jakob Patterson recorded four assists

UAlbany caused 18 Vermont turnovers

Vermont won 23 of 34 faceoffs, including 13 of 16 in the first half

“We did not play a full game today,” head coach Scott Marr said. “We had too many mental lapses and Vermont took advantage when we were not playing well. We have to play better, plain and simple.”



How it Happened

Wednesday’s impromptu regular season finale for the Great Danes started off with three scoreless minutes before Vermont broke through to go up 1-0 with 12:51 left in the first quarter. The Catamounts scored again with 11:05 to go before UAlbany finally got on the board with Corey Yunker’s first of four goals of the game.

Vermont scored twice more to go up 4-1 with 7:21 left in the first. Three minutes later Jakob Patterson found Alex Burgmaster to cut the Catamounts’ lead to two. Vermont scored once more to end the first quarter, but UAlbany kept their deficit at two with one final goal, from Graydon Hogg, with 49 seconds left.

Vermont quickly went up 6-3, scoring within the first minute of the second quarter. Patterson connected with Hogg for a second-straight UAlbany goal with 9:55 left before the break to close within two. After Vermont scored to go up 7-5 with 7:47 before halftime, UAlbany rolled off a 3-0 run, including two goals within 10 seconds, to tie the game at seven at the end of the first half.

The third quarter started identically to the first, with Vermont scoring twice before UAlbany scored their first. Leading 9-8, Vermont rolled off a 4-0 run to take a 13-8 lead with 5:23 remaining in the third. UAlbany scored once more in the final minute of the quarter to trail by four heading into the fourth.

The Catamounts built another five-goal lead with 10:46 left in the fourth. From there, UAlbany outscored Vermont 4-1 for the remainder of the game, starting with a goal from Kyle Casey with 7:51 remaining. With 26 seconds remaining, Burgmaster scored to cut the lead to three followed by Yunker with 18 seconds to go to cut the lead to two. But Vermont won the ensuing faceoff and held on to claim a 16-14 victory.

Yunker finished with four goals, while Casey scored twice with two assists, and Patterson recorded four assists for the third-straight game. Vermont controlled possession on the faceoff, winning 23 out of 34 on the day, but struggled to keep the ball, committing 25 turnovers, 18 of which were caused by the Great Danes.

Next: The America East Tournament begins next Thursday, May 6. UAlbany will learn its opponent following the conclusion of Saturday’s games.