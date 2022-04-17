Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse falls in its latest matchup against Vermont 14-6 despite a strong game from faceoff specialist Regan Endres .



Key Stats

Teioshontathe McComber scored two goals and added one assist

scored two goals and added one assist Regan Endres won 13 of 22 faceoffs

won 13 of 22 faceoffs Vermont outscored UAlbany 6-2 in the first quarter

Vermont outshot UAlbany 36-30, including 11-6 in the first quarter

Vermont goalkeeper Ryan Cornell recorded eight saves in the third quarter

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Unfortunately, we just did not come out with good enough energy in the first period and got down 6-2. We could never really catch up. You have to give Vermont a lot of credit, they are prepared to play us. I thought we were prepared, but we just didn’t come out with a lot of energy and they took it to us early. A 10-4 halftime lead is not insurmountable, but with our lack of energy it just didn’t happen today. We unfortunately missed a great opportunity with a great faceoff game from Regan Endres today.”



How it Happened

Saturday’s game was the second of two straight rematches for the Great Danes of their 2021 America East tournament games. Last weekend, UAlbany visited their semifinal opponent, defending conference regular-season UMBC. Saturday, the Great Danes welcomed defending conference tournament champion and title game opponent Vermont to Casey Stadium.

Vermont jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead within the first four minutes following the opening faceoff. With 10:19 remaining in the first, Amos Whitcomb scored UAlbany’s first goal off a setup from Jack Pucci to put the Great Danes on the board.

scored UAlbany’s first goal off a setup from to put the Great Danes on the board. Vermont rolled off each of the next four scores to take a 6-1 lead with 2:43 left in the first. Despite the scoring deficit, the Great Danes’ faceoff specialist Regan Endres won each of the game’s first three faceoff opportunities, and four of the first quarter’s seven overall.

won each of the game’s first three faceoff opportunities, and four of the first quarter’s seven overall. Corey Yunker scored with one second remaining in the quarter, set up by Teioshontathe McComber , to keep the Great Danes within striking distance to start the second.

scored with one second remaining in the quarter, set up by , to keep the Great Danes within striking distance to start the second. McComber scored his first of two goals with 11:28 left in the second quarter to pull the Great Danes within three. Vermont scored 50 seconds later to go back up four, leading into a quick goal for Camden Hay just 12 seconds after that. The Catamounts closed the first half on a 3-0 run to lead 10-4 at the break.

just 12 seconds after that. The Catamounts closed the first half on a 3-0 run to lead 10-4 at the break. Vermont extended its run to 5-0 after scoring the first two goals of the second half to build an eight-goal lead with 9:04 remaining in the third. Thomas Decker scored his sixth goal of the season with 8:02 to go, before Vermont maintained its advantage with its 13th of the game with 7:04 before the fourth. McComber scored 25 seconds later to close within 13-6.

scored his sixth goal of the season with 8:02 to go, before Vermont maintained its advantage with its 13th of the game with 7:04 before the fourth. McComber scored 25 seconds later to close within 13-6. Following McComber’s second goal with 6:41 left in the third, neither team scored again until Vermont notched the final goal of the game with 4:12 left in the fourth to take their final lead, 14-6, winning by the same margin. The Catamounts held a narrow advantage in shots taken, 36-30, over UAlbany, but fell short in ground balls won, 32-30, and faceoffs, 13-9.

Next: UAlbany plays its final conference game of the season on April 22 at NJIT.