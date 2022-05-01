Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany hangs tough early with #13 Penn on Senior Day but falls behind in the second half, 19-11.



Key Stats

Graydon Hogg scored two goals

scored two goals Declan Palandjian scored one goal and recorded one assist

scored one goal and recorded one assist Ten Great Danes scored at least one goal

Penn assisted on 13 of 19 goals

UAlbany narrowly outshot Penn 41-40

UAlbany won 19-32 faceoffs

Head Coach Scott Marr : “I thought in some areas of the game we played really well. Regan Endres has been doing an unbelievable job at the faceoff this last month of the season. I think at times we played really well. We got to an 8-7 score in the middle of the second quarter and unfortunately gave up a late goal in the first half, which took their momentum into the second half. They came out quick and scored a couple of quick ones but you give them credit, they’re a very good team, very well-coached. It was a great opportunity for us to play a really strong team going into our conference tournament.”



How it Happened

Penn opened the first meeting in history between the Great Danes and the Quakers on a 3-0 run lasting nearly nine minutes, before UAlbany’s first goal from Patrick Mai with 6:05 remaining in the first. Penn responded by scoring the next two-straight, taking a 5-1 lead with 4:05 left in the quarter.

with 6:05 remaining in the first. Penn responded by scoring the next two-straight, taking a 5-1 lead with 4:05 left in the quarter. The Great Danes closed the first on a 2-0 run with goals from Parker Emmett and Graydon Hogg to close within 5-3 to start the second. The Quakers quickly scored the first two goals of the second quarter to lead 7-3 with 13:50 to go before halftime. Corey Yunker scored his first goal of the game with 11:32 left in the second before another Penn goal kept their lead at four.

and to close within 5-3 to start the second. The Quakers quickly scored the first two goals of the second quarter to lead 7-3 with 13:50 to go before halftime. scored his first goal of the game with 11:32 left in the second before another Penn goal kept their lead at four. UAlbany rolled off three-straight goals from Conner Fingar , Darien LaPietro , and Declan Palandjian cut the Quakers’ lead to just one, 8-7, with 6:55 left before the break. Penn regrouped to score the final two goals of the second, including their 10th of the game with just four seconds left on the clock, to lead 10-7 at halftime.

, , and cut the Quakers’ lead to just one, 8-7, with 6:55 left before the break. Penn regrouped to score the final two goals of the second, including their 10th of the game with just four seconds left on the clock, to lead 10-7 at halftime. Penn scored the first three goals of the third quarter before Jack Pucci found the back of the net with 9:19 left in the third. After a fourth Penn goal, Hogg scored his second of the game to keep UAlbany within five, before Penn closed the quarter with a fifth goal with 1:21 to go to take a 15-9 lead into the fourth.

found the back of the net with 9:19 left in the third. After a fourth Penn goal, Hogg scored his second of the game to keep UAlbany within five, before Penn closed the quarter with a fifth goal with 1:21 to go to take a 15-9 lead into the fourth. Penn’s goal to end the third kicked off a 5-0 scoring run for the Quakers, who led 19-9 before UAlbany ended the game scoring twice in the final two minutes, including a game-ending buzzer-beater from Joey Pezzimenti to make the final score 19-11.

to make the final score 19-11. Ten different Great Danes scored at least one goal. Regan Endres went 18-31 on the faceoff and won 10 ground balls.

Next: UAlbany plays top-seed Vermont in the semifinal round of the America East Tournament on May 5.