Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team falls behind early against the Bearcats and drops their 2022 America East opener to Binghamton 18-10.
Key Stats
- Camden Hay scored four goals and added one assist
- Corey Yunker scored three goals with two assists
- Joey Pezzimenti scored one goal with two assists
- Binghamton won 22-32 faceoffs, including 14-18 in the second half
- UAlbany and Binghamton combined to go 42-43 on clear attempts
Head Coach Scott Marr: “Certainly a disappointing outcome. I thought we had a good week of practice looking at ourselves and what we needed to do better. But sometimes change doesn’t happen right away. We made some personnel decision and also some schemes decisions that we just have to keep working on to get better. We went back to a two-way midfield system, and we have to start stringing more positives together. Our positive stretches are shorter than our negative stretches right now, and we have to try to find a way to reverse that.”
How it Happened
- Binghamton opened the first quarter on a three-goal scoring run, taking a 3-0 lead with 10:34 left in the first. Corey Yunker scored first for UAlbany, finding the back of the net off a setup from Camden Hay with 7:20 to go in the quarter.
- Binghamton closed the first on a two-goal run to lead 5-1 after the first 15 minutes. Hay scored the first of his single-game career-high four goals to kick off the second quarter, cutting the Great Danes’ deficit to three. Binghamton rolled off the next two before UAlbany ignited a three-goal run starting with 5:11 left in the second when Nick Karnes won a faceoff and ran through the Bearcat defense to score his first career goal as a Great Dane.
- UAlbany cut the Binghamton lead to two by halftime, 7-5. Binghamton responded quickly after the break, scoring the first two goals of the third quarter. Hay ended the Bearcats’ brief run before Binghamton went back up three with 10:50 left in the third. Yunker’s goal, a connection from Keelan Seneca, preceded a three-goal run for Binghamton to end the third quarter.
- Trailing 13-7 at the start of the fourth, Joey Pezzimenti found the back of the net, unassisted, with 13:25 remaining to cut the lead back to five. Binghamton pieced together yet another three-goal run to take a 16-8 lead with 7:24 to go. The teams traded the final four scores of the game, with Binghamton holding on to secure an 18-10 victory, their first in Albany since 2004, and snapping a nine-game losing streak in the series.