Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team falls behind early against the Bearcats and drops their 2022 America East opener to Binghamton 18-10.



Key Stats

Camden Hay scored four goals and added one assist

scored four goals and added one assist Corey Yunker scored three goals with two assists

scored three goals with two assists Joey Pezzimenti scored one goal with two assists

scored one goal with two assists Binghamton won 22-32 faceoffs, including 14-18 in the second half

UAlbany and Binghamton combined to go 42-43 on clear attempts

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Certainly a disappointing outcome. I thought we had a good week of practice looking at ourselves and what we needed to do better. But sometimes change doesn’t happen right away. We made some personnel decision and also some schemes decisions that we just have to keep working on to get better. We went back to a two-way midfield system, and we have to start stringing more positives together. Our positive stretches are shorter than our negative stretches right now, and we have to try to find a way to reverse that.”



How it Happened