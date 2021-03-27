UAlbany men’s lacrosse falls at Stony Brook 16-10

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — #19 men’s lacrosse falls behind in the fourth and suffers a 16-10 defeat at rival Stony Brook.
Key Stats
- Tehoka Nanticoke scored four goals with one assist
- Logan Tucker scored four goals
- Jakob Patterson recorded four assists
- Stony Brook outshot UAlbany 49-33, including 13-5 in the first half
- Stony Brook won 38 ground balls to UAlbany’s 27
How it Happened
- Stony Brook opened up quickly, scoring the first three goals of the game to take a 3-0 lead with 10:46 remaining in the first. Logan Tucker scored first for UAlbany, breaking the Seawolves’ run and putting the Great Danes on the board with 10:12 left in the quarter.
- The Seawolves scored each of the next three, taking a 6-1 lead with 5:22 left in the first. Graydon Hogg scored with just over one minute left in the quarter to bring UAlbany within 6-2 heading into the second.
- Hogg’s goal initiated a four-goal UAlbany run, cutting significantly into Stony Brook’s lead. Tehoka Nanticoke scored three-straight, closing the Great Danes within one with 4:32 left before halftime. Stony Brook put one more away just 13 seconds later to take a 7-5 lead into the break.
- UAlbany and Stony Brook traded each of the next six goals, with the Seawolves maintaining their two-goal lead early into the fourth quarter. After Tucker scored back-to-back goals 90 seconds apart to keep the lead at two, Stony Brook rolled off each of the last four goals in the final five-and-a-half minutes to secure the 16-10 victory.
- Nanticoke and Tucker each finished with four goals, and Jakob Patterson recorded four assists. Stony Brook kept up their offensive pressure all game, outshooting UAlbany 49-33.
Next: UAlbany hosts UMass Lowell on Saturday, April 3 at 3:00 pm.