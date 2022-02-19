Ithaca, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany keeps it close with #17 Cornell but sees the Big Red pull away in the fourth quarter in the Great Danes’ 2022 season opener.



Key Stats

Amos Whitcomb scored two goals

scored two goals Graydon Hogg scored one goal with two assists

scored one goal with two assists Thomas Decker and Jack Pucci each scored one goal with one assist

and each scored one goal with one assist Regan Endres won 15 of 28 faceoffs

won 15 of 28 faceoffs Tommy Heller made his first career start in goal and recorded nine saves

made his first career start in goal and recorded nine saves Cornell outscored UAlbany 8-2 in the second half

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Tough start going down 5-0. We’re a very young team. Once we settled in, we fought hard to get to 8-6 at half. In the second half we had too many self-inflicted wounds and the gap widened. We played very well at times and it was a good learning day for a young team. Again, we played hard, now we just need to execute better for longer stretches. I love my group and we will get there.”



How it Happened

Cornell, ranked #17 at the time of today’s game and #15 in the national preseason media poll, hosted UAlbany in each teams’ 2022 season opener. The Big Red had not played since, and had not hosted a game since, a span of 713 and 1,029 days, respectively

The Big Red jumped out to a 5-0 lead within the first nine minutes before UAlbany got on the board with a goal from Joey Pezzimenti with 5:30 left in the first quarter. Amos Whitcomb followed up with his first of two goals on the afternoon 30 seconds later to cut Cornell’s lead to three.

with 5:30 left in the first quarter. followed up with his first of two goals on the afternoon 30 seconds later to cut Cornell’s lead to three. The teams traded the next three goals to close the first quarter, resulting in a 7-3 lead for Cornell after 15 minutes. UAlbany scored the first two goals in the second, and three of four total in the quarter, to close within 8-6 of Cornell by halftime.

Cornell outscored UAlbany 3-1 in the third quarter and started pulling away, taking an 11-7 lead with 3:59 left in the third. Between the end of the third and the start of the fourth, Cornell scored seven-straight goals to take command of the game.

UAlbany scored once more, with 29 seconds remaining, to make the final score 16-8. Whitcomb led UAlbany with two goals, while Graydon Hogg led in total scoring with one goal and two assists. Two members of the Big Red, Aiden Blake and CJ Kirst, each scored four goals.

Next: UAlbany visits Drexel on February 26.