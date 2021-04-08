UAlbany men’s lacrosse falls at #9 Syracuse 13-8

Syracuse, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Great Danes score twice but #9 Syracuse holds off UAlbany by a final score of 13-8.



Key Stats

Liam Donnelly made 14 saves

Graydon Hogg scored two goals with two assists

Alex Burgmaster scored two goals with one assist

Ron John scored twice

UAlbany assisted on seven of eight goals

Syracuse outshot UAlbany 50-30, including 29-13 in the first half

Syracuse won 42 ground balls to UAlbany’s 25

“I was very proud of how we played,” head coach Scott Marr said. “I thought we played extremely hard. I thought defensively we did a super, super job against a very talented and athletic offense. Syracuse got some good bounces their way that turned into goals that just kind of separated us a little bit, but I thought we did an outstanding job playing defense. I thought our transition game was as good as any. We just have to execute a little bit better on offense, but we’ll get there. I was very proud of our effort. We didn’t stop playing, and we were in that game in the fourth quarter, which is where we wanted to be. It’s certainly disappointing that we lost, but we’ll take some positives from this and move onto Sunday and get ready for a good UMBC team.



How it Happened

Liam Donnelly saved each of Syracuse’s first three shots on goal in the first quarter. The Orange’s fourth shot found its mark, giving Syracuse a 1-0 lead with 9:46 left in the first.

Syracuse soon took a 2-0 lead, and by the four-minute mark in the first quarter had outshot UAlbany 12-1. UAlbany got on the board for the first time in transition when Jakob Patterson connected with Graydon Hogg who set up Corey Yunker for the Great Danes’ first score, with 2:23 remaining in the first.

Ron John tied the game at three with 10:26 left in the second. With the game tied at four, Syracuse scored four-straight goals to go up 8-4 with 3:48 left in the second. On a man-up, Hogg scored with 20 seconds left in the second to end Syracuse’s run and cut the Great Danes’ deficit to three at the half.

By the mid-way point of the third quarter, Syracuse took a five-goal lead, its largest of the game. With 3:23 to go in the third, Alex Burgmaster capped a two-goal UAlbany run that cut Syracuse’s lead to three. However, it would be UAlbany’s final goal of the evening.

Leading 12-8 to start the fourth quarter, Syracuse added one final goal over the last 15 minutes to seal their 13-8 victory. The Orange defense held UAlbany scoreless for the final 18:23 of the game.

In goal, Donnelly faced 50 total shots from Syracuse, including 27 on-target, and made 14 saves. Syracuse outshot UAlbany by 20, and won 17 more ground balls. Faceoffs were more even, with UAlbany coming away with 10 of 25.

Next: UAlbany hosts #18 UMBC on Sunday, April 11 at 12:00 pm.