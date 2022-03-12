College Park, M.D. (NEWS10) — Top-ranked Maryland uses an 11-0 first quarter to defeat UAlbany men’s lacrosse indoors by a final score of 24-6.



Key Stats

Corey Yunker scored twice and added one assist

scored twice and added one assist Maryland outshot UAlbany 45-23

Maryland won 23 of 34 faceoffs

Maryland won 49 ground balls to UAlbany’s 23

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Obviously not the start to the game we were looking for. Two violations at the faceoff X on the first two faceoffs really tied our hands. Give Maryland credit, they took advantage of having the ball and man-up situations. It honestly was as good a shooting performance that I have seen maybe ever. Every shot was inside the pipes. But I thought we regrouped at the half and did some good things in the second half that will help us down the road. Maryland is a veteran team with many fifth-year players and we are just the opposite, especially on offense. We will get back to work Monday in preparation for Binghamton.”



How it Happened

The game started with a scoreless first three minutes before top-ranked Maryland broke proceedings open with 11:56 remaining in the first quarter with their first of 11-straight goals to open the game.

UAlbany’s first goal came with 13:08 left in the second, when Joey Pezzimenti put the Great Danes on the board off a setup from Jack Pucci . Maryland scored the next two to go up 13-1 before Corey Yunker scored his first of two goals on the day with 10:06 left in the second.

put the Great Danes on the board off a setup from . Maryland scored the next two to go up 13-1 before scored his first of two goals on the day with 10:06 left in the second. Maryland closed the second quarter on a 5-0 run to take an 18-2 lead into halftime. The Terrapins scored the first goal out of the break, just nine seconds after the third-quarter faceoff.

UAlbany scored four goals in the third quarter, bringing their total to six when Yunker scored with 24 seconds left in the period to start the fourth with UAlbany trailing 23-6. Maryland scored the fourth quarter’s lone goal, making the final score 24-6.

Yunker finished the game with two goals and one assist. Joey Pezzimenti scored once with an assist, and Jack Pucci recorded two assists. For Maryland, 13 Terrapins scored a goal and 15 recorded at least one point.

Next: UAlbany opens America East play on March 19 against Binghamton



Game Notes