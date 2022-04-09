Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — A quick turnaround after the big home win over Syracuse leads into a defeat at UMBC, 16-7.



Key Stats

Graydon Hogg scored two goals and recorded one assist

scored two goals and recorded one assist Camden Hay and Conner Fingar each scored one goal with one assist

and each scored one goal with one assist Regan Endres went 10-15 on the faceoff

went 10-15 on the faceoff UMBC won 33 ground balls to UAlbany’s 18

Four of UAlbany’s shots went off the posts or crossbar

Head Coach Scott Marr : “A pretty emotional 41 hours. I take responsibility for putting my team in a tough position to play two games in less than 48 hours. A lot of factors go into today’s loss but certainly a lot to learn for it as well. My boys played hard but I think emotionally we were a little drained from the high of Thursday’s win over Syracuse. We will regroup and be ready for a very good Vermont team next Saturday at Casey Stadium.”



How it Happened

Amos Whitcomb scored early in the first quarter, less than 90 seconds after the opening faceoff, to quickly put the Great Danes ahead 1-0. It would prove to be the only score UAlbany mustered in the opening quarter.

scored early in the first quarter, less than 90 seconds after the opening faceoff, to quickly put the Great Danes ahead 1-0. It would prove to be the only score UAlbany mustered in the opening quarter. UMBC responded just over two minutes of game time later to tie the game at one and spur a six-goal unanswered streak to close the first. Overall scoring slowed considerably in the second quarter, with Camden Hay scoring the second’s first goal to end UMBC’s run with 5:55 left before halftime.

scoring the second’s first goal to end UMBC’s run with 5:55 left before halftime. A second-straight Great Danes’ goal from Conner Fingar cut the UMBC lead to three with 3:47 to go, but the Retrievers scored with 2:36 remaining to take a four-goal, 7-3 lead into halftime.

cut the UMBC lead to three with 3:47 to go, but the Retrievers scored with 2:36 remaining to take a four-goal, 7-3 lead into halftime. UMBC scored the first five goals of the third quarter, putting together their second six-goal run of the game, to take a 12-3 lead with 2:35 remaining before the fourth. With 44 second left in the quarter, Corey Yunker put away a head-on, point-blank shot to close within eight.

put away a head-on, point-blank shot to close within eight. When the Great Danes hosted the Retrievers in their lone regular season meeting last year, UAlbany outscored UMBC 7-1 over the final 15 minutes. Saturday’s game would not play out in similar fashion, with UMBC scoring the first two, and three of the first four, goals of the fourth to lead by double-digits.

Graydon Hogg scored back-to-back goals with 8:16 and 6:33 remaining to close within eight, but UMBC added one final score with 3:43 to go to clinch the victory 16-7 and end both their three-game losing streak and UAlbany’s three-game winning streak.

Next: UAlbany hosts defending America East champion Vermont on April 16.