UAlbany men’s lacrosse defeats UMass Lowell 17-6

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Men’s Lacrosse rolls UMass Lowell to secure its third victory at home this season behind big performances from Graydon Hogg and Regan Endres.



Key Stats

UAlbany outshot UMass Lowell 43-36 and won 55 ground balls

Regan Endres won 18 of 26 faceoffs

Graydon Hogg scored six goals and recorded one assist

Corey Yunker scored two goals with three assists

Jakob Patterson recorded three assists

UAlbany recorded an assist on 13 of 17 goals

“I thought after a long and emotional week for our team and for our players with what was going on with our personnel I was really pleased with how we responded,” head coach Scott Marr said. “I think the team was really excited to play, and at times were a little over-excited, which at times caused us to turn the ball over more than we’d like. But I’m pleased with the effort with all the distractions we had this week, and bouncing back from a tough loss last weekend and playing well today.”



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the game on a 4-0 run lasting midway into the second quarter. UAlbany led 4-0 with 2:28 left in the first, and UMass Lowell did not score its first goal until 7:23 remaining in the second. Graydon Hogg scored each of UAlbany’s first two goals.

After the River Hawks got on the board, UAlbany rolled off each of the next three goals, and five of the next six, to take an 8-2 lead at halftime.

UMass Lowell scored first to start the second half before UAlbany scored three-straight to go up 12-3 with 11:24 remaining in the third. UMass Lowell broke UAlbany’s streak with a goal with 9:13 left in the third before UAlbany scored each of the next four, including Hogg’s sixth and final goal of the game, to lead 16-4 with 2:37 left in the third.

UMass Lowell scored twice in the fourth, bringing the game within 16-6 before Chris Ryan found the back of the net once more for UAlbany with 12 seconds remaining to bring the final score to 17-6.

UAlbany recorded an assist on 13 of 17 goals against the River Hawks, and 10 Great Danes scored at least one goal. Additionally, 14 Great Danes recorded at least one point. Freshman Regan Endres had his best game so far on the X, winning 18 of 26 faceoffs.

Next: UAlbany visits #4 Syracuse on Thursday, April 8 at 5:00 pm.