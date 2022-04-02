Lowell, Mass. (NEWS10) — UAlbany holds off a late surge from UMass Lowell to secure the first road victory of the season, 13-12.



Key Stats

Corey Yunker scored five goals and added one assist

scored five goals and added one assist Camden Hay scored two goals with four assists

scored two goals with four assists Amos Whitcomb scored three goals with one assist

scored three goals with one assist UAlbany assisted on 12 of their 13 goals

UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 5-2 in the third quarter

UMass Lowell outshot UAlbany 47-35

UMass Lowell won 18 faceoffs to UAlbany’s 11

UAlbany went 6-8 on the faceoff in the fourth quarter

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Lowell jumped out early with energy at home. I thought we did a nice job of keeping our composure and chipping away at their lead. We stepped up our intensity on ground balls in the second half, and that made the difference. I’m proud of our response after a huge win last week over Stony Brook and Syracuse looming on Thursday.”



How it Happened

Graydon Hogg connected with Amos Whitcomb less than two minutes into the first quarter to give UAlbany a quick 1-0 lead. UMass Lowell responded less than one minute later, spurring a three-goal run to take a 3-1 lead with 10:49 to go.

connected with less than two minutes into the first quarter to give UAlbany a quick 1-0 lead. UMass Lowell responded less than one minute later, spurring a three-goal run to take a 3-1 lead with 10:49 to go. Jack Pucci ended the River Hawks’ early run with his eighth goal of the season to cut the deficit to two, before UMass Lowell scored the next two to take a 5-2 lead. Conner Fingar scored the final goal of the quarter, keeping UAlbany within striking distance to start the second.

ended the River Hawks’ early run with his eighth goal of the season to cut the deficit to two, before UMass Lowell scored the next two to take a 5-2 lead. scored the final goal of the quarter, keeping UAlbany within striking distance to start the second. UMass Lowell scored first in the second quarter before back-to-back goals from Corey Yunker to close UAlbany within one. The three goals were the only scored in the second quarter

to close UAlbany within one. The three goals were the only scored in the second quarter If not for a UMass Lowell goal to start the third, Yunker would have gone on a personal three-goal run with his score with 12:47 left in the third quarter. The River Hawks scored to go up 8-6 with 8:28 left in the third, before a five goal run from the Great Danes turned the tide of the game.

Whitcomb’s second of the game tied proceedings at eight, and his third just over a minute later put the Great Danes ahead, 9-8. Fingar and Camden Hay added goals to end the third and start the fourth to give UAlbany an 11-8 lead with 12:43 remaining.

added goals to end the third and start the fourth to give UAlbany an 11-8 lead with 12:43 remaining. UMass Lowell scored the next two to close within one, before Yunker went back-to-back for the second time in the game.

Trailing 13-10, UMass Lowell put forth a comeback attempt, closing within one with 1:16 remaining. The River Hawks retained possession on the ensuing faceoff, looking for the equalizer. UAlbany turned away four shots from the River Hawks in the final 40 seconds to clinch their first road win of the season, 13-12.

Yunker finished with five goals and one assist, while Whitcomb scored three and added an assist. Hay scored twice with four assists, matching Yunker’s six total points. In goal, Jack VanValkenburgh made his first career start, earned his first career victory, and recorded 15 saves.

Next: UAlbany hosts #18 Syracuse on Thursday, April 7.