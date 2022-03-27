Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their final regular season meeting as America East opponents, UAlbany clinched their first conference victory of the season, 12-10, over the visiting Seawolves.



Key Stats

Tommy Heller recorded 12 saves

recorded 12 saves Graydon Hogg scored five goals and added one assist

scored five goals and added one assist Camden Hay scored three goals with one assist

scored three goals with one assist Nick Karnes won 19-26 face offs

won 19-26 face offs UAlbany held Stony Brook to 2-6 on extra-man opportunities

Head Coach Scott Marr : “That was the rivalry right there. This was the last time we play Stony Brook in-conference. I’m really happy that we won. I’m so proud of my team and my coaching staff for really coming together this week, taking a deep dive into ourselves and coming out and playing for each other and playing hard and playing with a great attitude and unbelievable effort today. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys diving and soaking shots and making one more pass. We really played like a team today. It was a much-needed win. I talked about it being a must-win, and I’m really happy about the response that we got. We made some changes defensively this week and tried to play more to our strengths, and we were really happy that that worked out. John Maloney has done a great job with our defense and it was nice to see that pay off.”



How it Happened

Following a scoreless first five minutes, Teioshontathe McComber put UAlbany on the board with an unassisted goal with 9:45 left in the first quarter. Keelan Seneca scored with 5:18 left in the first off a setup from Logan Tucker .

put UAlbany on the board with an unassisted goal with 9:45 left in the first quarter. scored with 5:18 left in the first off a setup from . Stony Brook took nine shots in the first quarter, but UAlbany goalkeeper Tommy Heller recorded five saves.

recorded five saves. Graydon Hogg scored to put UAlbany up 3-0 with 13:16 left in the second quarter before Stony Brook got on the board for the first time with 9:13 remaining before the break. The Great Danes closed the first half on a 3-0 run, with Hogg giving UAlbany a 6-1 lead with 6:33 remaining.

scored to put UAlbany up 3-0 with 13:16 left in the second quarter before Stony Brook got on the board for the first time with 9:13 remaining before the break. The Great Danes closed the first half on a 3-0 run, with Hogg giving UAlbany a 6-1 lead with 6:33 remaining. Shots were even at 17 apiece through the first 30 minutes. Both teams struggled with ball security, combining for 24 total turnovers in the first half. UAlbany dominated the faceoff X, winning seven of nine.

Stony Brook scored quickly to start the third quarter, before two more goals from the Great Danes, from Camden Hay and Corey Yunker , gave UAlbany their biggest lead of the game, 8-2.

and , gave UAlbany their biggest lead of the game, 8-2. The Seawolves closed the third quarter on a 2-0 run to cut their deficit to 8-4. Hogg scored to start the fourth, before Stony Brook scored three-straight to close within 9-7 with 8:19 to go.

Hogg scored his fourth goal of the game to end Stony Brook’s run. The Seawolves kept pace with another score with 7:15 remaining. UAlbany scored the next two, from Hay and Hogg, to go up 12-8 with 2:14 left in the game.

Stony Brook scored off the ensuing faceoff just seven seconds later, and added one additional goal with 1:09 remaining, but ultimately fell by the same score, 12-10.

Hogg finished with five goals and one assist, while Hay recorded a hat trick with one assist. In goal, Tommy Heller recorded the victory, recording 12 saves.

Next: UAlbany visits UMass Lowell on April 2.