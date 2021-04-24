UAlbany men’s lacrosse defeats NJIT 18-8

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany knocks off NJIT 18-8 in the first meeting between the two programs and clinches a spot in the America East Tournament.



Key Stats

Jakob Patterson scored two goals and recorded four assists

Graydon Hogg scored four goals

Peter Salit scored two goals with two assists

Liam Donnelly recorded eight saves

UAlbany outshot NJIT 47-34

UAlbany went 6-6 on the faceoff in the fourth quarter

“I’m really excited with how unselfishly we played,” head coach Scott Marr said. “I thought defensively we were pretty solid most of the game. Overall, again, just a good, solid team effort. I was impressed with NJIT. They played hard and they didn’t quit. They made some plays in the third quarter to keep it close but I thought we played well.”

How it Happened

NJIT kicked off the teams’ first-ever meeting by scoring first with 13:09 remaining in the first quarter. From there, UAlbany scored each of the next six to take a lead they would not relinquish. NJIT scored with three seconds left in the quarter to start the second trailing 6-2.

A second-straight NJIT goal led to another 5-0 run for the Great Danes, ending with an NJIT goal with 11:06 left in the third. Graydon Hogg’s second goal of the quarter preceded a 3-0 run for NJIT, who cut the lead to 12-7 with 6:29 left in the third.

Peter Salit scored to end NJIT’s run with 4:06 left, before UAlbany conceded one final goal to the Highlanders with 1:19 left in the third. Salit finished with two goals and two assists, matching his total season production to date.

UAlbany shut out NJIT in the fourth quarter, netting five goals to claim an 18-8 victory over the Highlanders. UAlbany outshot NJIT 47-34 for the game, and won all six faceoffs in the fourth quarter. Jakob Patterson led all scorers, accumulating six points on two goals and four assists. Hogg scored four times, and Kyle Casey and Corey Yunker scored twice with one assist each. UAlbany assisted on 14 of 18 goals scored.

The victory clinches a spot for the Great Danes in the 2021 America East Tournament.

Next: UAlbany visits Vermont on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:00 pm.