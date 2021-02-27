UAlbany men’s lacrosse defeats Colgate 15-9

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse returns to action and surges away from Colgate in the fourth quarter to take the first game of 2021.



Key Stats

Jakob Patterson scored four goals and recorded four assists

Camden Hay scored two goals with four assists in his first game

Alex Burgmaster scored three goals

Liam Donnelly recorded 10 saves

UAlbany assisted on 12 of 15 goals

Coach Marr: “We talked before the game how grateful we were to have the opportunity to play. I was absolutely thrilled with how we came out. It was surreal. We didn’t really know until yesterday afternoon for sure that we were going to play. It was just awesome to be out there with the boys. I thought we played really hard, and we got a lot of contributions from a lot of different people. We played absolutely outstanding on defense. On offense we had to pick up some slack, and I’m really proud of how together we played and how everyone was into it.”



How it Happened

Corey Yunker kicked off the season for the Great Danes, scoring with 13:44 remaining in the first quarter on an assist from freshman Camden Hay. Colgate tied the game a minute-and-a-half later. Neither team scored again until Jakob Patterson notched his first of four goals with 6:47 left in the first.

Hay scored shortly after Patterson to put UAlbany up 3-1 late in the first. Colgate found the back of the net to cut their deficit to one before Hay scored once more with one minute left in the quarter.

Patterson and Alex Burgmaster scored to start the second quarter and put UAlbany up 6-2 with 8:08 to go. Colgate scored once before the end of the second, and twice to kick off the third quarter, including a man-up, to cut the lead to one.

Burgmaster put a stop to Colgate’s 3-0 run, off a setup from Hay. Colgate kept pace, but UAlbany scored the final two of the third to take a 9-6 lead into the final 15 minutes.

UAlbany’s run extended to 5-0, scoring the first three goals of the fourth quarter to put the game away. With 11:08 remaining, UAlbany led 12-6. The Great Danes and the Raiders each scored three more goals for the remainder of the game, UAlbany on a 3-0 run, and Colgate the game’s last two.

Patterson finished with four goals and four assists, and Camden Hay scored twice with four assists. Graduate transfer goalkeeper Liam Donnelly made 10 saves in his UAlbany debut. UAlbany played its first game since March 7, 2020, won its first game since February 29, 2020, and played its first game at Fallon Field since April 8, 2017.

Next: UAlbany opens America East play at Hartford on March 6.