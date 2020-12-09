UAlbany men’s hoops pushing forward after another COVID-related pause

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team is back at practice after it’s second COVID-related pause, and coach Will Brown believes it won’t be the last.

Brown acknowledged the challenges of trying to make a season happen amid a pandemic and was grateful for the work put in by UAlbany’s staff and administrators, but was realistic with his team about this second, shorter pause not being the last hiccup for UAlbany as cases rise.

“How many times can we endure this,” Brown said. “I think this is the world we’re living in right now and there’s going to be interruptions moving forward in my opinion.

“It’s inevitable. I think everyone is still trying to learn more about this virus. Control what we can control to try to make sure that we can continue without any setbacks or any pauses.”

The Great Danes were halted several times this preseason even without positive tests within the program when the university or athletic department went on pause.

Coach Brown is now just trying to get his guys in game shape as they prep for UMBC next Saturday.