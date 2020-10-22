UAlbany men’s hoops adjusting to new practice guidelines

Albany, N.Y. — UAlbany hoops has been back on the practice floor for a week now, which has given the Great Danes time to get used to the new practice guidelines and learn how they can get better before contact is allowed.

Last week head coach Will Brown said it’s an opportunity for individual work, allowing players to focus on specific offensive skill sets, defensive principles, and plenty of conditioning. They players seem to be adjusting well.

“There’s a lot of individual work that’s going in to after practices, before practices, just giving some people some more energy,” junior guard Antonio Rizzuto said.

“So all that individual work is going to help our game a lot more and that’s going to be good for us,” he added.

“We’re going to take a lot of the defensive principles I think especially and we spend a lot of time talking about our strategies and stuff so I think that will carry over,” junior guard Cameron Healy said.

NCAA teams can begin full contact practices on November 2nd, which is less than two weeks away.

