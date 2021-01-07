Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team has announced it will play Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, January 9 at 6:00 pm in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised nationally on NBCSN, and can be heard locally on ESPN Radio 104.5 FM The Team.
Saint Joseph’s plays in the Atlantic-10 conference and has made appearances in 21 NCAA Tournaments, most recently in 2016. UAlbany will be playing Saint Joseph’s for the first time in program history.
The Great Danes were originally scheduled to host two games against Stony Brook this weekend, but the Seawolves’ men’s program was put on pause following a positive COVID-19 test result within their Tier 1 personnel group.
UAlbany’s last nationally televised game was December 18, 2019 at St. John’s.
UAlbany men’s basketball to play Saint Joseph’s on NBCSN
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team has announced it will play Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, January 9 at 6:00 pm in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised nationally on NBCSN, and can be heard locally on ESPN Radio 104.5 FM The Team.