UAlbany men’s basketball to play Saint Joseph’s on NBCSN

So often, uneasy is the head that wears the crown. Yet the Kansas City Chiefsfollowed up their first Super Bowl title in half a century by posting the NFL’s best record at 14-2, earning the AFC’s only first-round bye in the expanded playoff format.

Before their “B” team lost to the Chargers last weekend with Andy Reid resting his stars, the Chiefs had won 23 of 24 games, a 40-32 loss to the Raiders in Week 5 their only hiccup.