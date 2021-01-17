UAlbany men’s basketball sweeps NJIT with 83-71 win Sunday

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball completes the sweep against NJIT, winning Sunday’s finale 83-71.



Key Stats

Antonio Rizzuto led all scorers with 19 points

Four Great Danes scored in double-figures

UAlbany exceeded 80 points for the second-straight game

UAlbany shot 59.6% from the floor, including 64.3% in the second half

UAlbany outrebounded NJIT 16-8 in the first half

UAlbany shot 1-9 from three in the first half

NJIT outscored UAlbany 30-12 off the bench, but UAlbany outscored NJIT 16-4 in transition

“I thought our guys did a pretty good job overall tonight,” head coach Will Brown said. “NJIT had played six conference games before this weekend and had never been swept. I thought they were going to come out with a chip on their shoulder. When you have a guy like Cooks, he can dominate a game by himself and he’s done that his whole career. We had some foul trouble in the second half and we had to be careful, but the guys that came in did a great job and held the fort down. We made plays when it mattered and we were able to finish the game off.”



How it Happened

Trailing 7-6 early, UAlbany used a 9-2 run to take a 15-9 lead with 14:14 to go. NJIT, two minutes later, tied the game at 16.

With 10:51 left in the first half, NJIT hit a three to take a 19-18 lead, their first since leading 2-0. UAlbany responded with a quick 6-0 run to go up 24-19. The Highlanders cut the lead back to three with 5:36.

UAlbany closed the half on a 6-0 run, holding NJIT scoreless for the final 3:13, and taking a 36-27 lead into the locker room, their largest lead of the night. The Great Danes had shot just 1-9 from three in the first half, but had held NJIT’s Zach Cooks and Dylan O’Hearn scoreless.

UAlbany hit three straight threes to start the second half, taking a 15-point, 45-30 lead over NJIT with 18:06 left in the game, and forcing a Highlanders’ timeout. NJIT cut it back to single-digits with 12:46 to go with a pair of free throws, and closed within as little as seven but UAlbany kept pace to clinch the victory.

Four Great Danes scored in double-figures, led by Antonio Rizzuto’s 19 on 7-12 shooting. Jamel Horton scored nine points with seven assists, and Jarvis Doles scored 15 points with seven rebounds. UAlbany outscored NJIT 16-4 in transition, but saw NJIT hold a 30-12 advantage in bench scoring.

UAlbany is scheduled to visit New Hampshire for two games next weekend, January 23 and 24.