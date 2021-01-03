UAlbany men’s basketball stuns Vermont 63-62

Burlington, V.T. (NEWS10) — Trailing by as many as 18, UAlbany storms back in the second half to stun Vermont on the road 63-62 behind 27 points from CJ Kelly.



Key Stats

CJ Kelly scored nine of UAlbany’s first 12 points

Kelly scored 13 points in the first half

UAlbany shot 1-8 from three to end the first half

Kelly finished with a game-high 27 points

Vermont shot 2-14 from three in the second half

UAlbany outscored Vermont 30-22 in the paint and 10-2 in transition

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance in the first half,” head coach Will Brown said. “You have to give Vermont credit, they shot the ball very well, especially from three. We were disoriented and impatient offensively. I wanted us to try to get some easy opportunities in transition. In the second half we made sure we got the ball in CJ Kelly’s hands and also try to exploit some mismatches with some of our bigger players near the basket. It’s a good win for us but we need to take a deep breath and get back to work so we can make adjustments and play a little more consistently tomorrow.”



How it Happened

After leading 3-2 early, UAlbany saw Vermont go on a 7-0 run to take a 10-3 lead less than four minutes into the game. Vermont’s lead quickly grew to double-digits, following a three-pointer from Ryan Davis with 15:53 to go before half. The Great Danes cut their first-half deficit to seven before Vermont pulled away again to lead by as many as 18.

Vermont led by 16 points at halftime. CJ Kelly had scored 13 points for the Great Danes, while Vermont’s Davis led all scorers with 17 on 7-10 shooting. The Catamounts had also outscored UAlbany 14-3 in transition.

An 11-0 run for UAlbany cut Vermont’s lead to just one with 8:20 to go in the second half. The Great Danes had held the catamounts scoreless for more than four minutes, while hitting eight of their previous nine attempts.

Kellon Taylor tied the game for UAlbany at 52 with 7:28 to go. A minute later, Kelly hit a pair of free throws to give UAlbany its first lead since 18:39 in the first half. Overall, the Great Danes run extended to 16-0 and 21-3 and lasted nearly 11 minutes before Vermont scored again.

Vermont’s Ben Shungu tied the game at 61 with a pair of free throws with 2:11 remaining.

A chaotic sequence in the game’s final seconds, featuring turnovers by both teams, gave Vermont, trailing by one, a last-second opportunity to clinch the game. Isaiah Powell’s buzzer-beater missed the mark, and UAlbany clinched victory 63-62 after outscoring the Catamounts 41-24 after halftime.

After shooting 8-15 from three in the first half, Vermont cooled off to shoot 2-14 from deep in the second. The Catamounts also cooled off from the floor as a whole, shooting 32.1% in the second half after shooting 46.7% in the first. UAlbany heated up after the break, shooting 58.3%.

The win, UAlbany’s first of the season, snaps a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season. It also snaps UAlbany’s nine-game losing streak to Vermont, and is the first victory at Patrick Gymnasium for the Great Danes since 2016.

UAlbany concludes their series with Vermont tomorrow. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 pm.