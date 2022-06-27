Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the age of the transfer portal, every offseason brings turnover for college basketball programs.

UAlbany is no different, but there’s some continuity for Dwayne Killings. His group got together to run the Dwayne Killings basketball camp this afternoon before their first team workout.

There are six new players entering the fold for the Great Danes, but many key faces remain, getting ready to step into bigger roles. Killings wants to use day one to allow these new and old faces to mesh before going full throttle.

“We’re going to play a little bit different and we added a couple kids through the portal that allow us to be a little bit more versatile, a little bit more explosive in transition,” Killings said.

“We’ve upgraded some of our shooting,” Killings said. “We just want to explore each other, and then tomorrow I think we’ll get into a more practice kind of setting.”

With coach and players just hitting the ground running with their first workouts together, News10ABC will feature a few key players who expect to step into bigger roles this season.