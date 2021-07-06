UAlbany men’s basketball starts offseason workouts

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were plenty of fresh faces taking the floor for UAlbany men’s basketball in their first offseason workout today, and that starts with new head coach Dwayne Killings.

Not counting the new head honcho, the Danes welcome in nine new faces, including incoming freshmen and grad transfers. Many of those transfers, including former Temple forward Dre Perry, are players Killings has made connections with on previous coaching stops.

DK expects plenty of bumps in the road as they pave a new path together.

“It’s all new,” Killings said. “It’s all new, but I think it’s an exciting time. It’s a great opportunity for everybody. For all our players, whether it’s the transfers trying to find a new role for themselves or the high school guys that are now college freshmen, it’s a whole new world for them.

“It’s a whole new world for me,” Killings continued. “But what I said to them was really simple: I’m going to let you play through your mistakes, you let me coach through my mistakes and we’re going to get this thing right.

“I think so quickly we really connected to each other because I think we all have the same vested interest and that’s to win basketball games and have a fun time learning how to become a team,” Killings said.

The Danes also welcome back six returnees from last season, bring the roster to 15 total.