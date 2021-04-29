UAlbany men’s basketball signs Justin Neely

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justin Neely, a 6-5 wing from West Oaks Academy in Miami, Fla., has signed a national letter of intent to join the UAlbany men’s basketball team under new head coach Dwayne Killings for the 2021-22 season.



“We are ecstatic about welcoming Justin into our program and into our family,” said Killings. “When we identify talent, we are looking for versatile, hard-working, and committed young men to help change the mentality of our program. Justin is all that and more. He has excelled in the classroom and those same habits have given him immense success on the court. Justin is a winner and we can’t wait for our fan base to welcome Justin and his family to the Capital Region.”



“I am excited to join the UAlbany family,” said Neely. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to not only receive a great education but work with a great coaching staff and with players who share the same goals. It is even more special because this is Coach Killings’ first season, and I will get to be a part of the foundation of excellence and championship tradition that he is building at UAlbany. I am blessed to have this opportunity and am looking forward to meeting everyone.”



Neely averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in three games for West Oaks during the COVID-19-affected 2020-21 season. As a junior, Neely averaged 27.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 24 appearances. In his career, Neely has shown the ability to hit shots from multiple spots on the floor, as well as the ability to guard four positions. He plans to pursue a degree in Business and holds a 4.0 GPA, and was the first student-athlete at his high school to be named valedictorian.