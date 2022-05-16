Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team has announced that Japannah Kellogg III, a 6-8 guard from Ames, Iowa, will join the Great Danes in 2022-23. Kellogg III comes to the Capital Region after spending the past three seasons with the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Japannah and his family to UAlbany,” said Head Coach Dwayne Killings. “Japannah brings leadership, consistency and front court depth to our program. When we began to evaluate Japannah through the portal process, his talent, personality, and desire for success on and off the court jumped off the page. Please join us in welcoming the Kellogg family home, to the Capital Region.”

Kellogg III spent the last three seasons with the Phoenix, redshirting his freshman year in 2019-20. This past year, he appeared in 27 games while making 21 starts. The big man shot .486 from the field, averaging 6.7 ppg. He brought in 107 rebounds while averaging 24.2 minutes on the floor. He dropped a season-high 15 points against Kansas State on December 12.

“I joined the team for the level of trust and accountability held within the program,” said Kellogg III. “I’m excited to live in and work for the city of Albany.”

During the 2020-21 season, Kellogg III appeared in 24 games while making 10 starts for the Phoenix. He averaged 4.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, and shot .476 from the field.