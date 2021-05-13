UAlbany men’s basketball signs Aaron Reddish

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aaron Reddish, a 6-7 small forward from Mableton, Georgia, has signed a national letter of intent to join new Great Danes Men’s Basketball Coach Dwayne Killings for the 2021-22 season.



“As we complete our initial recruiting class, we couldn’t be happier with the addition of a versatile and dynamic player in Aaron Reddish,” said Killings. “Aaron joins the Great Dane family as a young man who grew up in a basketball household from an amazing family, that instilled a competitive spirit and a value of an education. We are so excited for Aaron to arrive in the Capital Region ready to blaze his own trail.”



“After two years of transition and uncertainty, I am excited to find a place to call home at UAlbany where I will have the opportunity to chart my own path to achieving my goals at a nice school under great coaches,” said Reddish. “I am looking forward to going and growing as a player and a man as well as helping our basketball team win.”



Reddish, a three-star recruit, arrives at UAlbany after playing at Pebblebrook High School, where he was a Second Team All-Region, All-Metro Atlanta, and All-State South selection and averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He is the younger brother of current Atlanta Hawks forward and former Duke Blue Devil Cam Reddish. He boasts an impressive combination of size, length, and athleticism, and can guard multiple positions, while offensively showcasing the ability to attack the basket and stretch the floor with his three-point range.