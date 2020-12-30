UAlbany men’s basketball series vs. Stony Brook rescheduled

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball series against Stony Brook originally scheduled for January 9 and 10 has been postponed due to a pause within the Seawolves’ program.  The series will now be played on February 12 and 13.
 
Stony Brook announced a pause in its men’s program on Wednesday, affecting its next two series, this weekend against UMBC and next weekend against UAlbany.  February 12 and 13 was formerly an open weekend for the Great Danes.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report