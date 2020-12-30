Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball series against Stony Brook originally scheduled for January 9 and 10 has been postponed due to a pause within the Seawolves’ program. The series will now be played on February 12 and 13.
Stony Brook announced a pause in its men’s program on Wednesday, affecting its next two series, this weekend against UMBC and next weekend against UAlbany. February 12 and 13 was formerly an open weekend for the Great Danes.
UAlbany men’s basketball series vs. Stony Brook rescheduled
