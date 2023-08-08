ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The University at Albany men’s basketball team has officially released its 2023-24 non-conference schedule. In addition, the America East today announced its conference schedule for all member institutions. UAlbany’s 2023-24 schedule consists of 15 non-conference games and 16 America East matchups.



“The 2023-24 campaign is a special season for our program as we take the floor on the region’s premiere sporting venue, the newly renovated Broadview Center,” said Head Coach Dwayne Killings . “Our team is ready to be challenged by schools representing the Atlantic 10, American, and Big East conferences. The excitement is building on Western Ave as we get ready to kick off a transformational season for our program, institution, and community.”



The Great Danes start the season with four road matchups, taking on UMass, Columbia, Seton Hall, and Quinnipiac before facing off against I-87 rival Army on Nov. 21 in a neutral site game.



The Albany Cup then returns on Nov. 26. The game will be held at MVP Arena for the second consecutive year, with Siena serving as the home team in 2023 before the game moves back to UAlbany’s campus in 2024.



Starting on Nov. 29, the Great Danes will then play three-straight home games over the span of one week, officially opening the newly renovated Broadview Center against Boston, Dartmouth, and a non-Division I opponent to be named later. The games will mark the first men’s basketball contests played on campus since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season due to transformational renovations to Broadview Center. The renovation to the team’s home court was designed to improve fan experience and provide state-of-the-art facilities for the university’s athletic programs. Fans can read more about the project, expected to be complete by November of this year, by clicking here.



The team will round out non-conference competition with five more road contests and a home game against Sacred Heart before kicking off America East play following the new year.



America East play tips off on Jan. 6 with a road matchup at NJIT before the Great Danes host their next three games at Broadview Center. Home conference games to note for the 2023-24 season include a Feb. 3 meeting with UMBC, a Feb. 22 matchup with Vermont, and the team’s annual Senior Day on March 3 against Maine.



More information on season and single game tickets will be made available in the coming weeks.



See below for the full 2023-24 schedule.



2023-24 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – at UMass

Nov. 11 – at Columbia

Nov. 15 – at Seton Hall

Nov. 19 – at Quinnipiac

Nov. 21 – vs. Army*

Nov. 26 – at Siena

Nov. 29 – vs. Boston

Dec. 2 – vs. Dartmouth

Dec. 5 – vs. TBD

Dec. 10 – vs. Temple*

Dec. 16 – at Drexel

Dec. 19 – vs. Sacred Heart

Dec. 22 – at South Florida

Dec. 30 – at LIU

Jan. 1 – at Harvard



*Neutral Site



2023-24 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Jan. 6 – at NJIT

Jan. 13 – vs. Binghamton

Jan. 18 – vs. UMass Lowell

Jan. 20 – vs. Bryant

Jan. 25 – at Maine

Jan. 27 – at New Hampshire

Feb. 1 – at Vermont

Feb. 3 – vs. UMBC

Feb. 8 – at Binghamton

Feb. 15 – vs. NJIT

Feb. 17 – at UMBC

Feb. 22 – vs. Vermont

Feb. 24 – at UMass Lowell

Feb. 29 – vs. New Hampshire

March 2 – vs. Maine

March 5 – at Bryant