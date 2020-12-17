UAlbany men’s basketball preparing for season opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Will Brown tempered his excitement when asked about tipping off the season this weekend.

THe UAlbany men’s basketball coach was understandably cautious, pointing out the Great Danes have one more Covid test to pass before they can play. If they do, the long-awaited opener will come against UMBC, the preseason #2 team in the America East.

The Retrievers are 4-1, riding a four game win streak, so it’ll be a challenge, but the players can’t wait.

“With the fall that we had, getting shut down a couple times, it was just really tough to see the light at the end of the tunnel whether we’d actually have a game,” sophomore guard Trey Hutcheson said. “Now that it’s a couple days away it’s incredible to think about.”

“It doesn’t feel real,” junior guard CJ Kelly said. “Me and my teammates talk about it all the time. It’s actually shocking we’ll get a chance to play, but we’re ready. We’re actually excited to stop playing against each other and start playing against other people.”

The back-to-back series opens Saturday at 4 p.m.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report