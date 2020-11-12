UAlbany men’s basketball picked fourth; Healy named preseason All-Conference

BOSTON – The University at Albany men’s basketball has been picked fourth in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the America East announced Wednesday. It is the third-straight season UAlbany has been picked fourth in the poll.



“We are excited about the upcoming conference season,” said UAlbany head coach Will Brown . “I think this season the conference will be the deepest it has been in recent years. This season is going to present challenges like no other. I am hopeful that all ten teams in our conference can stay healthy and play a full season without any interruptions.”



For the second-straight season, junior guard Cameron Healy has been named as a Preseason All-Conference selection.



UAlbany received 51 total points in the poll. Vermont claimed the top spot for the fifth-straight season, accumulating 80 total points and eight of a possible nine first-place votes. UMBC was picked second, with 72 points and the remaining two first-place votes. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.



Just ahead of UAlbany was New Hampshire, earning 66 points. Stony Brook narrowly claimed fifth with 44 points, one point ahead of Hartford in sixth. UMass Lowell’s 38 points were good for seventh, followed by America East newcomer NJIT with 28 points in eight. Maine and Binghamton each earned 14 points to tie for ninth.



Last season, Healy averaged 14.2 points per game and led the America East in free throw percentage, ranking fifth in the NCAA. He was hobbled by injuries late in the season until the America East quarterfinal at Stony Brook, where he went off for 28 points. Healy needs 47 points to hit 1,000 for his career.



“I am happy for Cameron,” said Brown. “He works really hard on his game and is always looking for ways to improve. He is as good of a shooter as you will find in college basketball. He had a tremendous freshman season and was having an even better sophomore year until an injury limited him the last 7-8 games of the 2019-20 season. Our expectations for Cameron are high as are his own expectations for himself. I am confident that Cameron will enjoy an outstanding season in 2020-21.”



Joining Healy on the Preseason All-Conference team were Vermont guard Stef Smith, UMass Lowell guard Obadiah Noel, NJIT guard Zach Cooks, and New Hampshire forward Nick Guadarrama.



UAlbany’s anticipated season opener is scheduled for November 28 at SEFCU Arena against Marist.



Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.



2020-21 America East Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll



Rank School Points (1st) 1. Vermont 80 (8) 2. UMBC 72 (2) 3. New Hampshire 66 4. UAlbany 51 5. Stony Brook 44 6. Hartford 43 7. UMass Lowell 38 8. NJIT 28 t-9. Binghamton 14 t-9. Maine 14

2019-20 America East Preseason All-Conference Team

