UAlbany men’s basketball off COVID pause, ready for America East play

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just when UAlbany men’s basketball started to get in a rhythm, the holiday break, then a COVID outbreak, brought their positive momentum to a screeching halt.

The Danes won three of four heading into Christmas including an upset over Boston College, but COVID postponed games against Bucknell and Vermont following the holiday.

Now off pause, head coach Dwayne Killings is trying to bottle that success as they kick off conference play Thursday at home against Binghamton.

“So we try to remind our guys just of how do we get to where we were,” Killings said. “We won three of our last four games and what were the things that we were doing?”

“What did the gym sound like,” Killings said. “What did their teammates sound like in terms of being responsive on defense and offense.”

“One of the greatest things about our team is everybody is ready when their number is called,” graduate guard Chuck Champion said. “So that next man up mentality is honestly helping and honestly helping us gel.”

That next man up mentality will be important Thursday, as the Danes will not have their full roster against Binghamton. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.