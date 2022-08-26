SARATOGA, N.Y.(NEWS10) — UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings gave back to Capital Region basketball coaches today by hosting a coaches clinic in Saratoga.

Killings was able to peak the interest of coaches that are trying to take their coaching skills to the next level. Killings welcomed coaches from notable NBA teams and G league teams and a familiar face to the Capital Region in former Siena head coach Paul Hewitt.

“I’m a huge fan of his and he’s a really good human being,” said Hewitt. “I think the Albany community is getting to understand what he’s about. It’s not just basketball with him. For him to have the clinic up here and invite the high school coaches, I don’t think he’s charging them at all, so it just tells you the kind of man he is in terms of what he’s going to bring to this community.”

Killings willingness to give back to the Albany community in this way means a lot. It aligns with one of his goals for the program which is building relationships and using basketball as a conduit to help bring people together.

“I think so much of the beauty about life is that if you have special relationships and special networks you can do amazing things,” Killings said. “Whether it’s things we’re doing on our campuses, in our communities, at an NBA organization at the University at Albany or in our basketball program.”