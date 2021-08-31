UAlbany men’s basketball hosts back to school night

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team held a “Back to School” night at SEFCU Arena Tuesday evening.

Head coach Dwayne Killings and members of the team passed out backpacks and school supplies while providing pizza, popcorn and drinks to local kids gearing up for their return to school. They even got some shots up on the SEFCU floor.

“Albany is new to a lot of our guys,” head coach Dwayne Killings said. “We have nine guys that don’t know much about the community here and they’re learning fast.”

“What they’re doing is they’re shooting baskets, handing out pizza, handing out backpacks,” Killings said. “They’re laughing, they’re smiling, but now they’re really starting to understand what this community is like.”

“People not only want to support our program but our school as a whole,” Killings added. “It’s really exciting to see people that have never stepped foot on this campus say ‘Wow, this is a special place.'”

“Hopefully we can recruit those people to come watch us play during the season.”