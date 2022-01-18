UAlbany men’s basketball honors legacy of MLK through reading session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team joined together with the community Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The team hosted a zoom reading session with children and parents to help spread the lessons and teachings of the civil rights hero on Martin Luther King Day. Head coach Dwayne Killings says his team is always looking to be a positive influence in the community, especially on a day as important as this one. “Our men’s basketball program is really committed to trying to impact community and also impact the next generation of leaders,” Killings said. “For the parents on the call, I think it’s really important to take Martin Luther King Day just to take pause and to recommit ourselves to his legacy and his dream and also most importantly to inspire the next generation of young kids that are thinking, dreaming, and trying to figure out this crazy world that we live in.”

The Great Danes travel to take on UMBC on Wednesday.