UAlbany men’s basketball falls to UMBC 65-64

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany (0-1, 0-1 AE) men’s basketball team finally took to the court Saturday after a 287-day layoff, taking UMBC (5-1, 1-0 AE) down to the wire in a narrow, 65-64 defeat to open the 2020-21 season.



Key Stats

UMBC opened the game on a 7-0 run

Both teams shot 12-28 from the floor in the first half

UMBC outrebounded UAlbany 39-28

UAlbany committed just nine turnovers to UMBC’s 15

UAlbany outscored UMBC 24-13 off the bench, 34-28 in the paint, and 17-11 in second-chance opportunities

UAlbany shot 1-7 from three in the second half

Twelve Great Danes took the floor tonight, and none hit 30 minutes played

Three Great Danes and three Retrievers each scored in double-figures

“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” said head coach Will Brown. “We finally got to this point where we had an opportunity to play against someone else. UMBC has played five games already and only lost once. I thought our guys really competed. For me tonight it was tough trying to find the fine line between playing a lot of guys, but you’re also trying to win the game. I want to be able to evaluate what we have. We didn’t have any scrimmages or non-conference games up to this point, so I’m seeing these guys plays when the lights are on for the first time. I like how hard we played, but we have to tighten up some things for tomorrow. I’m really happy for my guys because they had the opportunity to wear the uniform today and we’re really appreciative of everyone at the university for helping us get to this point.”



How it Happened

UMBC opened the game on a 7-0 run, before CJ Kelly hit a three-pointer with 16:41 to go in the first to score UAlbany’s first points of the season.

UAlbany tied the game at 12 with 13:07 left in the first on a pull-up elbow jumper from Jamel Horton, and the Great Danes took their first lead of the game on their very next possession when Horton hit a layup.

A pair of free throws from Cameron Healy put UAlbany up five with 9:34 left in the first. UMBC responded with 10 unanswered over the next two minutes before JoJo Anderson broke the run with a pair of free throws of his own.

Antonio Rizzuto hit a three to tie the game at 23 with 6:19 to go. He hit another three with 3:33 remaining before halftime to put UAlbany up four.

Early in the second half, UAlbany opened a seven-point lead after a layup from Kellon Taylor.

UMBC hit back-to-back threes to tie the game at 44 with 14:55 left in the second half. The Retrievers took the lead after one of two free throws just over a minute later.

A 7-0 run for UMBC mid-way through the second half put the Retrievers up nine, while UAlbany suffered through a 2:49 scoreless drought and a 1-11 shooting drought. UMBC had outscored UAlbany 20-4 over the previous eight minutes to take a nine-point lead.

Adam Lulka hit a put-back layup in traffic with 1:03 left to cut UMBC’s lead to one. UAlbany’s defense forced a turnover on UMBC’s ensuing possession, taking over from their baseline with 35.5 left. Coming up empty on their possession, UAlbany fouled and sent UMBC to the line. A missed free throw led to one last chance for the Great Danes with 10 seconds remaining, but Rizzuto’s last shot missed the mark, securing a one-point victory for the Retrievers.

Rizzuto finished with 14 points, leading three Great Danes in double-figures. UMBC held a sizeable advantage on the boards, outrebounding UAlbany 39-28. Despite the discrepancy, the Great Danes outscored the Retrievers 24-13 in the paint, and 17-11 in second chance opportunities.

UAlbany closes out the series against UMBC tomorrow. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 pm.