UAlbany men’s basketball falls to UMBC 65-60

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UMBC pulls away from UAlbany late to earn a weekend sweep at SEFCU Arena.



Key Stats

UAlbany forced UMBC into committing 17 turnovers

UMBC scored 18 points off of 11 UAlbany turnovers

UAlbany shot 1-12 from three to end the game

UAlbany outscored UMBC 30-19 off the bench

UMBC recorded seven blocked shots

UMBC’s Brandon Horvath scored 27 points on 10-14 shooting

“Our concern coming into this game was transition defense and rebounding,” head coach Will Brown said. “We also wanted to get out into transition more than we did yesterday and get some easy baskets. I thought our half-court defense was rock solid again. We did give up some baskets but overall I thought our defense in the half-court was good. UMBC’s length defensively really bothered us, especially late in the second half. And we don’t have that size or length so we weren’t able to bother them on the other side. We just have to keep working and getting better. UMBC is as good a team as we’ll see in our league this year, and we had opportunities to win down the stretch in both games this weekend.”



How it Happened

From the opening tip, the pace of Sunday’s series finale between UAlbany and UMBC was high. Both teams started the game shooting 80% from the floor, leading to a 9-9 tied with 16:41 to go in the first.

UAlbany went on a 6-0 run to take a 15-11 lead with 14:01 left before halftime, and extended the lead to six just three minutes later. After leading by seven, UMBC pulled within three, 27-23, with 5:17 left in the first, before five quick points for the Great Danes put UAlbany up 32-23 with 4:04 to go in the half.

A pair of free-throws from JoJo Anderson with 20 seconds left in the first gave UAlbany a five-point, 34-29 halftime lead. UMBC took a one-point lead, its first since 14:58 in the first. The teams traded baskets until UAlbany went ahead by seven following a three-pointer from Antonio Rizzuto with 11:44 remaining.

UAlbany led by as many as eight in the second half before UMBC went on a 15-2 run to take a 61-55 lead with 2:56 left in the game. UAlbany pulled within three after one of two free throws from Adam Lulka, but UMBC’s defense held to secure a 65-60 victory.

UMBC’s Brandon Horvath led all scorers with 27 points on 10-14 shooting. Rizzuto and Kellon Taylor each scored 11 for UAlbany. The Great Danes struggled from deep after halftime, closing the game shooting just 1-12 after hitting five of their first 10 attempts.

UAlbany hosts Niagara on Tuesday, December 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm.