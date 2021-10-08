UAlbany men’s basketball establishing identity through Mentality Club

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team is establishing its identity in the first year under head coach Dwayne Killings.

Killings has started a new system to get his guys in the right mindset. It’s called the mentality club. Each week, the team gives out points to players who do the little things like rebound, defend, and finish plays. “It’s how we’re going to build our culture,” said Killings. “I think the little things are really important to us winning, but ultimately when we put in the mentality club it’s giving our guys a chance to set their intentions every day when they walk into practice. Then from there we have to think about their behaviors. What are they doing on the floor? Because their behaviors set their habits and their habits ultimately create the identity of who we are.”

Temple transfer De’Vondre Perry was the winner of the competition in it’s inaugural week. The Great Danes get their season started November 9th at home against Towson.