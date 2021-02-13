UAlbany men’s basketball earns split with UMass Lowell

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball bounces back to knock off UMass Lowell and earn a series split, 81-69.



Key Stats

UAlbany has played its 12th game of the season, securing eligibility for participation in the 2021 Hercules Tires America East Men’s Basketball Playoffs

Will Amica made his first career appearance

Kellon Taylor scored a career-high 16 points

UAlbany recorded 10 steals in the first half

UMass Lowell recorded six blocked shots in the first half

UMass Lowell shot 60.0% in the first half

Four Great Danes scored in double-figures

UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 17-9 in transition and 23-9 off turnovers

“We were disappointed with yesterday’s performance.” head coach Will Brown said. “You can’t let a team shoot 80% from the floor in your building in the second half of a close game and expect to win. I thought our defensive energy and intensity would be better today. I thought our offense in the first half today was good. We got into a good rhythm and flow, but we just exchanged baskets with them. We were much better defensively in the second half. We had a nice, honest talk at halftime and I think the guys got the message. They played with a sense of urgency in the second half. Lowell has always been a tough game for us. Pat Duquette does a good job with them offensively, and they always put a lot of pressure on the defense, but we got enough stops to win the game today.”



How it Happened

UMass Lowell took a 3-0 lead early in the first half before Antonio Rizzuto put UAlbany on the board with 18:41 remaining. Will Amica made his Great Dane debut with 18:31 left in the first half. He subbed in for Jamel Horton, and scored the first two point of his career at the free throw line after drawing a foul driving to the basket.

A 5-0 run put UMass Lowell up 13-9 with 15:21 remaining. Amica jumped a passing lane for a steal and ended the River Hawks’ brief surge with a transition layup. UMass Lowell answered right back with a three to go up five. UAlbany scored the next nine to take a 20-16 lead.

UMass Lowell built a five-point lead with 4:58 remaining in the first, riding a 6-0 run and holding UAlbany scoreless for more than two minutes of game time. The Great Danes had hit just one of their previous seven shots, despite Antonio Rizzuto already scoring 12 points. Rizzuto hit a three to put UAlbany up 37-36 with 3:22 remaining, capping off a 7-1 Great Danes run.

UAlbany trailed 42-40 at halftime, shooting 1-7 to end the half. Rizzuto, one night after scoring a new career-high 25 points, had scored 17 in the first half on Saturday. UAlbany had outscored UMass Lowell 15-3 off turnovers, capitalizing on 10 first-half steals. UMass Lowell had shot 60.0% from the floor in the first 20 minutes, while UAlbany shot 9-10 from the line.

UAlbany opened the second half on a 11-0 run to take a 51-42 lead. UMass Lowell never threatened again, with the Great Danes taking a 15-point lead with 4:48 remaining in the game. UAlbany led by as many as 17 before securing a 81-69 victory.

After shooting a combined 70.0% from the floor in their previous two halves, UMass Lowell fell back to earth to shoot 29.7% in the second half on Saturday. Rizzuto finished with 17, leading four Great Danes in double-figures, including Taylor with a career-high 16. UAlbany held advantages of 17-9 in transition and 23-9 off turnovers, and collectively outscored the River Hawks 41-27 in the second half.

UAlbany is scheduled to host Stony Brook for two games on February 20 and 21.