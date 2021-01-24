UAlbany men’s basketball earns split with New Hampshire

Durham, N.H. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball earns a split at New Hampshire, knocking off the Wildcats by 19 behind five Great Danes in double-figures.



Key Stats

Five Great Danes scored in double-figures

CJ Kelly scored 23 points on 7-8 shooting

New Hampshire shot 2-12 from three in the first half

UAlbany outrebounded New Hampshire 34-32

New Hampshire outscored UAlbany 36-13 off the bench

UAlbany shot 51.9% from the floor

“I think our guys were disappointed with the outcome yesterday,” head coach Will Brown said. “I felt that we played 12 or 13 minutes of basketball in yesterday’s second half. They were the tougher team. I told our guys if we can close the rebounding gap and do better with the loose ball plays, we can start to impose our will on them and see how they react. We were more balanced today, we didn’t settle for jump shots, and we did a really good job of putting the ball in the paint. This is a group that’s only going to continue to get better and better.”



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the game on a 6-0 run. New Hampshire pulled within went on a 9-0 run to take a 19-7 lead with 14:16 left in the first. Antonio Rizzuto had scored nine of UAlbany’s first 19 points over a period of 5:44 of game time.

A 9-10 shooting stretch put UAlbany up 16 mid-way through the first half. CJ Kelly hit a three to hit double-digits, and had started a perfect 4-4 from the floor. New Hampshire ended UAlbany’s run with a three with 10:03 left in the first to cut the Great Danes’ lead to 27-14. The Wildcats had started the game shooting 0-5 from the perimeter.

UAlbany led by 19 at halftime, having led by as many as 24 late in the half. New Hampshire had closed the first on a 5-0 run to climb back within 20. Kelly and Rizzuto had scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, and the Great Danes collectively shot 56.0% from the floor. UAlbany held a further advantage at the line, shooting 13-17 compared to New Hampshire’s 2-2.

The Great Danes maintained their 19-point advantage through the middle of the second half, twice extending their lead to 25.

UAlbany opened its largest lead of the afternoon, 26 points, with 6:55 remaining, following a three-pointer from Chuck Champion. With 4:05 to go, a layup from Kellon Taylor put UAlbany over the 80-point mark for the third time in the last four games.

Kelly finished with 23 points on 7-8 shooting. Four other Great Danes, Rizzuto, Jarvis Doles, Jamel Horton, and Champion, each scored in double-figures. Collectively, UAlbany shot 51.9% from the floor, and outrebounded New Hampshire by two.

UAlbany is scheduled to host UMass Lowell on January 30 and 31.