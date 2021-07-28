UAlbany men’s basketball developing on and off the court

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For University of Albany head coach Dwayne Killings, developing his players off the floor is even more important than developing them on it. It’s why he established the program’s leadership academy. Tuesday, they had a very special guest speaker.

Kevin Carroll is a true success story. Abandoned by his parents at six years old, he went on to serve ten years in the Air Force, became the head trainer with the Philadelphia 76ers, and worked at Nike in a self created position: creative kataylst (the K is for Kevin). He’s collaborated with the likes of Russell Wilson and Kobe Bryant.

His life’s work made him a perfect speaker for the leadership academy, and his story hit home for the players. “It was really impactful,” said freshman forward Aaron Reddish. “Hearing his story, where he came from, that he basically came from nothing and that the ball is what really kept him focused to get through life, that’s a lot of our stories.”

Killings asked Carroll to be a guest speaker because of the impact he’s had on his life and coaching career, and he’s glad Carroll’s message reached his players. “The thing that I feel great joy from is watching our kids start taking notes,” said Killings. “It’s starting to go off in their head like, ‘This is an amazing experience’, but also that person is pouring into them.”

After people in his life inspired him to persevere, Carroll vowed to pass it on. “In my story I talk about that circumstances never dictate your destiny,” Carroll said. “You can rise above your suffering and circumstances, so I wanted them to understand that there’s always possibility out there if you stay curious, if you tap into your community, have people supporting you, and you find a way to get people to rally around your hopes, your dreams, and aspirations. But that one thing that I said is, ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it.'”

Graduate student Chuck Champion is grateful to refine not just his basketball skills, but his life skills in Killings’ program. Champion says, “We get an opportunity to step away from basketball and not focus on practices, or workouts, or lifts or anything like that and look at the bigger picture of life, which is very important. More important than anything else.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire