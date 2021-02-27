UAlbany men’s basketball defeats NJIT 76-66, will play Hartford

Hartford, Conn. (NEWS10) — UAlbany defeats NJIT for the third time this season to advance to the next stage of their 2021 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs Pod.



Key Stats

Jarvis Doles scored 21 points on 7-8 shooting, including 4-4 from three

CJ Kelly scored 20 points on 6-9 shooting and 4-5 from three

Jamel Horton recorded seven assists

UAlbany opened the game on an 11-2 run

UAlbany outrebounded NJIT 34-26

NJIT’s Zach Cooks scored 26 points

NJIT ended the game on a 16-9 run

UAlbany wins its first America East Tournament game since the 2017 semifinal round against Stony Brook

Coach Brown: “I thought we did a good job of being ready to play. We had a good first half despite foul trouble from Rizzuto and Taylor. I thought we defended well, and I thought we did a pretty good job on Cooks. I thought we were fairly efficient offensively and defensively, and I think it’s crucial to get off to a good start in these games. Our guys did a good job overall.”



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the game on a 7-0 run over the first 5:13 before NJIT scored their first basket. UAlbany’s opening run extended to 11-2 with 13:34 remaining in the first half.

With 11:10 remaining before the break, NJIT cut their deficit to four. From there, the teams played evenly, with UAlbany pulling away by as many as eight and NJIT coming within as little as four.

Leading 22-16 with 6:35 to go in the half, the Great Danes outscored NJIT 17-9 to close the first 20 minutes. UAlbany shot 55.6% from the floor in the first half, including 4-8 from three, while holding NJIT to 1-8 from behind the arc. The Great Danes assisted on 11 of 15 first-half field goals.

CJ Kelly opened the second half with a three to put UAlbany up 42-23. UAlbany led by double-digits for most of the remainder of the game, hitting a 20-point advantage with 5:45 remaining. With 3:31 to go, NJIT made one last push, surging to a 15-4 run to cut UAlbany’s lead to eight points, and then further to seven with 17 seconds remaining. The Great Danes sealed the game at the line and won by 10.

Jarvis Doles led UAlbany with 21 points on a nearly perfect night from the floor, 7-8 shooting including 4-4 from three. Kelly finished with 20 points. UAlbany shot 55.1% from the floor for the game, and outrebounded NJIT 34-36.

Next: UAlbany faces #4 Hartford with a semifinal berth on the line Sunday, February 28 at 3:00 pm.