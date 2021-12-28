UAlbany men’s basketball contest postponed

by: UAlbany Athletics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany’s men’s basketball matchup against Bucknell, originally set to tip off Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m., has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the UAlbany program.

The Great Danes and the Bison are looking to reschedule the game for a later date. 

UAlbany will return to the hardwood this Sunday, January 2, when they travel to Vermont to open America East Conference play at 5:00 p.m. The matchup will be available on ESPN+ and broadcast on ESPN Radio 104.5 The Team in Albany.

