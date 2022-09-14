ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The University at Albany men’s basketball team has officially released its 2022-23 non-conference schedule. In addition, the America East today announced its conference schedule for all member institutions. UAlbany’s 2022-23 schedule consists of 15 non-conference games (three home, 12 away) and 16 America East matchups.

“We are thrilled to put together one of the toughest schedules in the America East,” said Head Coach Dwayne Killings . “Our program wants to be challenged every day as we work towards our goal of winning a conference championship. To be able to play a crosstown rival, compete against programs from the A-10, Big East, and ACC, and host a future American Athletic Conference opponent at home, will pay dividends as the season progresses. It gives all of our fans a reason to stay tuned in and cheer us on. We can’t wait for the start of the journey.”



UAlbany starts its non-conference journey on the road with matchups against Towson, Immaculata (DIII), and a neutral site matchup with Siena for the return of the highly anticipated Albany Cup. The team’s first home game comes on Nov. 14 against local foe Union (DIII) before once again hitting the road for a matchup against St. Joe’s and two games in the Dayton, Fla., Sunshine Slam.



The Great Danes host Florida Atlantic on Nov. 26 then travel to play American, UMass, and Providence before hosting LIU Brooklyn on Dec. 14. The team’s non-conference schedule wraps up with games at Loyola Chicago, Northern Illinois, and ACC powerhouse Virginia.



America East action kicks off on New Year’s Eve with a home game against UNH. Home conference games to note include a Feb. 4 matchup with Vermont, a Feb. 8 matchup with new America East member Bryant, and a Feb. 15 matchup with UMBC.



The America East Playoffs are scheduled to kick off on March 3 (quarterfinals), with semifinals set for March 7 and the championship set for March 11.



With the redevelopment of SEFCU Arena already underway, the Great Danes are set to play their 2022-23 home games at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC). Information on season tickets will become available in the near future.



See below for the full 2022-23 schedule, or click here to view online.



2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 7 at Towson

Nov. 8 at Immaculata

Nov. 12 vs. Siena

Nov. 14 UNION

Nov. 17 at. St. Joe’s

Nov. 21 vs. Austin Peay

Nov. 22 vs. Presbyterian/Bucknell

Nov. 26 FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Nov. 29 at American

Dec. 5 at UMass

Dec. 10 at Providence

Dec. 14 LIU BROOKLYN

Dec. 18 at Loyola Chicago

Dec. 20 at Northern Illinois

Dec. 28 at Virginia

Dec. 31 UNH*

Jan. 5 at UMBC*

Jan. 8 UMASS LOWELL*

Jan. 11 at Bryant*

Jan. 14 at NJIT*

Jan. 19 BINGHAMTON*

Jan. 25 at UNH*

Jan. 28 MAINE*

Feb. 1 at UMass Lowell*

Feb. 4 VERMONT*

Feb. 8 BRYANT*

Feb. 11 at Binghamton*

Feb. 15 UMBC*

Feb. 18 at Maine*

Feb. 25 NJIT*

Feb. 28 at Vermont*