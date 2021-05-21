UAlbany men’s basketball adds Fizulich and Ketner

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team has announced the additions of walk-ons Luke Fizulich and Tairi Ketner, who will join the Great Danes for the 2021-22 season.



Fizulich, a 6-2 guard from Harrington Park, N.J., attended Archbishop Stepinac High School and spent his freshman season at Marquette with Coach Killings. Fizulich led the Crusaders to a city championship in 2019-20 during his junior season after attending two years at Bergen Catholic and Norther Valley Old Tappan. During his senior year at Archbishop Stepinac, Fizulich averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists.



“When Luke reached out to Dan and I about joining our program, we were thrilled to welcome a familiar face and personality to the Great Dane family,” said UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings. “Having attended New York’s Stepinac High School and competing as a walk on at Marquette, Luke is prepared to compete and help build the culture we need to get to the next level.”



“I’m very excited to take this next step of my journey with Coach DK and the rest of the staff,” said Fizulich.



Ketner, a 6-7 forward from Wayne, Pa., spent last season at the Woodstock Academy in Connecticut after spending his previous years at Archbishop Carroll in Pennsylvania. He averaged 14 points as a senior at Archbishop Carroll after averaging 10 points per game as a junior. His father, Lari, spent three years in the NBA and played for Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia before attending UMass.



“We are so excited to welcome Tairi to our program for the 2021-22 season,” said Killings. “I was fortunate to know Tairi’s late father during his college player days at UMass and in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. Tairi possesses the same grit and dedication that his father exemplified on the court as a player. He will join our program ready to work hard and represent himself and his family every day in the classroom and in competition.”



“I chose UAlbany because I felt like it was a great fit for me, to prove to everybody and to myself that I can play at this level and UAlbany is the perfect place for that,” said Ketner. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Great Dane nation and I know that I’m with a coaching staff that believes in me and I can’t wait to get to work.”



“Although these two young men will not be on scholarship for the 21-22 season, they will arrive ready to compete and earn their way during their journey as part of the Purple Fam,” said Killings.