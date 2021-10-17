UAlbany men’s and women’s hoops hold purple and gold scrimmages

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball got their first taste of some live game action Saturday as they held their purple and gold scrimmages at SEFCU Arena.

Some early takeaways from the Great Danes: Lilly Phillips ran a good amount of point guard for the Great Danes right away on the women’s side, while Temple graduate transfer Dre Perry shined for the men. Men’s head coach Dwayne Killings said he expects Perry to be a key leader for this team all season.

“The guys I could tell were nervous,” Killings said. “It wasn’t like there were a ton of people here in the building but it was the first time they played in front of fans, for some of the guys in over a year, for our high school guys, first time ever in college.”

“So it was good to get that nervous energy out,” Killings added.

“You also want to be able to see different lineups and see how different players play together and really get a feel of what’s working, what’s meshing, what looks good and really some areas of just improvement,” women’s head coach Colleen Mullen said.

Men’s hoops has scrimmages with St. Joe’s and Canisius coming up before the home opener against Towson on November 9th, while the women host Hofstra November 10th for their opener.