UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball on temporary pause

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group. Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

Tier 1 individuals may include, but are not limited to, coaches, student-athletes, team managers and athletic trainers, and are tested three times per week in accordance with NCAA protocols.